New wayfinding signs improve walking route to Upper Rock Nature Reserve

New pedestrian wayfinding signs have been installed to provide clearer walking routes between Gibraltar's City Centre and the Upper Town, making it easier for residents and visitors to reach the Upper Rock Nature Reserve on foot.

The Ministry of Transport said the scheme addresses a long-standing lack of consistent directional guidance for pedestrians travelling to the Nature Reserve, particularly those unfamiliar with the Upper Town street network.

The new signage creates a clearly marked route from both Grand Casemates Square and John Mackintosh Square through Bell Lane, Castle Street, Castle Steps and Willis's Road before continuing towards the Moorish Castle and the Nature Reserve.

Corresponding signs have also been installed for pedestrians travelling in the opposite direction, guiding walkers from the Upper Town back to the City Centre along the same route.

The ministry said the scheme follows recognised pedestrian wayfinding principles, with clear and consistent signage positioned at key decision points to make navigation easier.

It added that the improvements are intended to encourage more people to explore Gibraltar on foot while enhancing the walking experience for both residents and visitors.

The project forms part of the Government's wider programme to promote active travel and improve pedestrian infrastructure across Gibraltar.

It also supports the objectives of the Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, both of which identify improved pedestrian connectivity and high-quality wayfinding as measures to encourage walking.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: "Walking is one of the simplest, healthiest and most sustainable ways of travelling around Gibraltar, and we want to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for both residents and visitors."

"These new wayfinding signs provide a clear and continuous route between the City Centre and the Nature Reserve, removing uncertainty and making one of Gibraltar's most popular walking journeys much easier to follow."

"This project is another example of how relatively simple improvements can make a significant difference to people's experience of our streets."

"Together with the measures already being delivered through the Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, these signs will encourage more people to explore Gibraltar on foot, support local businesses along the route, and reduce unnecessary reliance on vehicles for short journeys."