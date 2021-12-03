Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Calpe Rowing Club poolside refurbishment among applications filed with Town Planner

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd December 2021

Permission is being sought for the refurbishment of the rear poolside area of the Calpe Rowing Club on Europort Road. According to the application filed by Gamma Architects the existing poolside deck is currently in a dilapidated state with poor surface drainage due to inconsistent falls and various changes in level. “This application proposes to...

