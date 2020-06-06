Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Calpeia’ featured on National Geographic website

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2020

The discovery and analysis of the 7,500-year-old Neolithic skull of ‘Calpeia’ by the Gibraltar National Museum has been featured on the National Geographic website.

The article focuses on the advancements of DNA testing over the two decades after Calpeia was found and details the journey from discovery to producing a forensic reconstruction.

In 1996, a skull and bones were then in a cave near Europa Point and, following DNA analysis, they were found to be the oldest remnants of a modern female woman found in Gibraltar to date. Decades later she would be named ‘Calpeia’ by the Museum team.

A forensic reconstruction of Calpeia was unveiled last year and the article described how the Museum team worked for six months to create her “striking, lifelike visage.”

The DNA results showed Calpeia had lived around 5400 BC was slightly built, light-skinned, with dark hair and eyes, and she was lactose intolerant.

Featuring photos of Calpeia, Gibraltar and Gorham’s Cave, the article also discusses Calpeia’s ancestry and travels.

The full article can be read on: www.nationalgeographic.com/history/magazine/2020/05-06/face-7500-year-old-woman-reveals-gibraltar-earliest-humans/

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spanish minister says land borders to open, prompts confusion

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Local News

Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

Local News

OFT investigate Covid-19 ‘price gouging’ following public complaints

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Local News

Govt releases images of planned project with China company

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A special ‘Lunar Walk’ on the road to recovery

6th June 2020

Local News
GSLA Accessible Swimming Pool reopens Monday, with conditions

6th June 2020

Local News
GSD says Gib could have signed tax treaty, were it not for Spain

6th June 2020

Local News
‘Long shot’ lands Gibraltar charity prestigious UEFA award

6th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020