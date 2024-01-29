Cameron ‘remains confident’ treaty is achievable despite complexity

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron “remains confident” that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is achievable despite the complexity of the negotiations, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Monday night.

The message came in a statement after Lord Cameron met with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in London following the latest round of treaty talks in Brussels last week.

“Both ministers reiterated their strong commitment to continue working side-by-side to conclude a treaty with the EU and provide certainty for those living and working in Gibraltar,” the FCDO said in the statement.

“The Foreign Secretary noted that while the negotiations were complex, he remained confident that a treaty was achievable and can deliver for everyone in the region.”

“Throughout negotiations the UK, with Gibraltar, has presented proposals to secure future prosperity for the whole region that maintain the balance of the Political Framework agreed with Spain in December 2020.”

“Alongside efforts to conclude negotiations, the Foreign Secretary agreed that it remained prudent to continue working together to ensure robust plans were in place for all scenarios, including a non-negotiated outcome.”

“The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Gibraltar and that we will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.”

Also joining in the meeting were the Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

Mr Picardo and Lord Cameron had met while he was Prime Minister but this was their first meeting in person since he took up the post of Foreign Secretary.

“The latest developments in relation to the UK/EU treaty were discussed during the meeting, as well as the contingency preparations for a non-negotiated outcome [NNO],” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

Dr Garcia and Mr Docherty are co-chairs of the NNO Board.

The Chief Minister said that he very much welcomed the strong signal of support for Gibraltar sent by the meeting with Lord Cameron and Mr Docherty.

“They are both good friends of Gibraltar and our meeting today demonstrates the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom as well as the close personal relationship between us,” he said.

The meeting with Lord Cameron took place after the Chief Minister appeared before the Procedure Committee of the House of Commons.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia also met with the Sir Bob Neill and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar to brief them on the latest issues affecting Gibraltar and the ongoing EU/UK negotiations.