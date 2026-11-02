Campo industries employed more than 12,000 people in 2025

The Campo de Gibraltar’s industrial sector gave employment to more than 12,000 people, according to the newly published report for 2025 by the Asociación de Grandes Industrias (AGI).

The report provided details of that statistic, breaking it down into those employed directly (4,118) and employees of companies providing services to the sector (7,989, of which 4,004 were on permanent contract).

A further 41 people were listed as of pensionable age and working part-time.

The AGI member companies, including Acerinox, the Port of Algeciras, APM Terminals, Endesa, Naturgy, Repsol and Moeve, recorded a combined turnover of €11,195 million in 2025. This represented a decrease of €989.6 million compared with the previous year.

AGI attributed the decline to international uncertainty, rising energy costs and the infrastructure requirements associated with the energy transition.

The companies generated a gross value added (GVA) of €1,300 million and recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €950 million.

Total investment reached €365 million, an increase of €5 million compared with 2024.

AGI chairman Antonio Moreno highlighted the stability of industrial employment in the Campo and the economic activity generated by the companies across the region.

However, he warned that falling business margins and high energy costs were affecting competitiveness.

“We have to pay attention to the report’s findings, because the reduction of business margins and the high energy costs are impacting our competitiveness,” he said.

MARITIME EMISSIONS

The report’s authors also warned about the impact of the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) on the competitiveness of port infrastructure in the Campo de Gibraltar.

The maritime emissions trading system places a cost on emissions from ships calling at European ports, and the AGI said that this could encourage vessels to travel greater distances, increasing overall CO₂ emissions, “the opposite of the desired effect.”

More than two years after the system came into force, the AGI said there was evidence of a reduction in port traffic compared with nearby countries not subject to the same European environmental regulations, contributing to a shift to non-EU ports for shipping and investment.

AGI has called for “a balanced framework for our industrial and logistic sector, which avoids carbon leakage [increased emissions in one country as emitters avoid states with tighter environmental regulations] and which preserves the strategic position of European ports and the industrial sector.”