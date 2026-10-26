CAMPO - First phase of La Línea’s Princesa Sofía park refurbishment complete

La Línea city council has signed off on the first phase of the Princesa Sofía park this week, with councillor for infrastructure Yolanda Fernández making a final inspection tour before work began on phase two.

The park now boasts a perimeter fence and gates, two ponds, a new children’s play area and the planting of some 3,000 examples of native flora with the aim of offering renewed leisure facilities for residents and areas where wildlife and migrating birds may find respite.

The 3.2m-euro costs also include the installation of efficient irrigation systems and solar-powered pergolas.

Phase two, which is budgeted to the tune of some 3 million euros, is scheduled to involve landscaping the park; the creation of new gardens, children's play areas and leisure facilities; efforts to remediate abandoned facilities; and the final touches to create an efficient mitigation to the urban heat effect created by the park’s surroundings.

The works to what the council has often called La Línea’s “green lung” are scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2026 / beginning of January 2027.

The works were carried out by Guamar SA. Funding for the project was secured through the EU’s NextGeneration fund and Cádiz province’s devolved government.