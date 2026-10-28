Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

CAMPO - Jacinto Muñoz sworn in as Algeciras mayor after vote of no confidence in Landaluce

Jacinto Muñoz swearing in Algeciras this morning.

By Maria Jesus Corrales
28th October 2026

Jacinto Muñoz Madrid has been sworn in as mayor of Algeciras after a motion of no confidence in his predecessor, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, and proposing Mr Muñoz successfully passed throught the council legislature. 

Mr Muñoz secured 15 votes in favour, including 12 from councillors of the Partido Popular (PP) and three from Vox, with PSOE abstaining apart from one councillor who voted against the motion. 

Mr Landaluce was absent from the council session that ended his 15-year tenure. 

Mr Muñoz will lead the city council until the next municipal elections on May 23. 

The session, which was tense given the circumstances, began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the train collision in Toledo that morning and party spokespeople expressing their condolences. 

The motion of no confidence, which had been submitted on October 14, was put to the council, the wording including the argument that Mr Landaluce should leave office to defend himself “with dignity” following two allegations of sexual assault, one dating from six years ago and another from last summer. 

Presenting the motion, Mr Muñoz said the circumstances had created “an exceptionally serious situation”. 

He added that “respecting the presumption of innocence does not mean abdicating our political responsibility, because [council matters and Mr Landaluce’s defence] involve different procedures, timeframes and circumstances”. 

A letter of resignation by Mr Landaluce was also read out during the session. In it, he expressed his “confidence that time and justice will set things right”. 

He also conveyed his “sadness at having to leave the mayor’s office”, while expressing pride at having represented Algeciras for 15 years. 

Newly invested, Mr Muñoz said: “Algeciras can’t stop. We aren’t start from Square One because it would be unfair with all the work done throughout many years.” 

He added: “I also want to open the city council doors to all the groups and those who think differently to us, because we want to be a city where nobody feels alienated.” 

Most Read

Brexit

PP MEP says ‘things will change’ on Gib treaty with right-wing govt in Madrid 

Tue 27th Oct, 2026

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Gibraltar, strengthening long-standing links 

Sun 25th Oct, 2026

Local News

50th Anniversary of the CPSA lockout

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt raises concerns with Taxi Association over weekend service outage

Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
CAMPO - First phase of La Línea’s Princesa Sofía park refurbishment complete

26th October 2026

UK/Spain News
Campo - Eighteen arrested on charges of smuggling cocaine through Algeciras port

26th October 2026

UK/Spain News
Algeciras mayor Landaluce to resign on October 25

19th October 2026

UK/Spain News
Satellite company based in La Linea listed on Nasdaq

19th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026