Campo shops, bars and restaurants reopen, but with caution
By Maria Jesus Corrales Bars, restaurants and shops in the Campo de Gibraltar opened for the first time in eight weeks yesterday, as parts of Spain edged cautiously out of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns. On the first day of release from lockdown, the take-up by both owners and clients was relatively low but is...
