Mon 11th Nov, 2019

Campo signals strong backing for Vox, reflecting nationwide trends

Santiago Abascal, leader and presidential candidate of Spain's far-right party VOX delivers his speech during an electoral rally ahead of general elections in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 24, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2019

The nation-wide surge in support for the far right party Vox in Spain’s general election was reflected in the Campo de Gibraltar, where the party registered strong growth in key municipalities.

In Algeciras, Vox became the most voted political force, securing nearly 29% of the vote in a 61% turnout, ahead of PSOE with 28% and PP with 19%.

There was a similar boost in La Linea, where Vox came second after PSOE with 24% and 31% of the vote respectively on a mediocre turnout of 50%.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal had been criticised this week in the Campo over his call for the closure of the border, drawing a rebuke even from the party’s leader in La Linea.

But concerns about migration have fuelled support for the party in a region where, because of geographic proximity to north Africa, this is a key issue for voters.

Even in San Roque, a Socialist stronghold in the Campo, Vox came second with over 24% of the vote, behind PSOE with 32% on turnout of 61%.

