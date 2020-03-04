Campo unemployment rises again in January

The Campo saw another 374 people out of work last month, bringing the total number of unemployed in the area to 32,313.

According to figures from the Spanish Ministry for Employment, this increase of 1.17% from January is the worst increase of unemployment in February in the Campo since 2014.

Some 636 more individuals were registered as unemployed in comparison to last February.

Algeciras and La Linea’s job markets were most affected, with 14,176 individuals in Algeciras and 8,642 people in La Linea looking for work.

This meant that a further 165 people in Algeciras and 197 people in La Linea were unemployed last month in comparison to January.

In terms of sectors, 184 people were dismissed from jobs in the services sector, bringing the total up to 21,877 individuals.

Other job sectors that were affected by cuts were agriculture, construction and an increase of 188 seeking their first jobs as they enter the job market.

Last month, a further 206 women and 168 men were out of a job, with nearly 60% of those registered as unemployed are women.