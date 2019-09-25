Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Cancer Relief Gibraltar to celebrate ‘Biggest Coffee Morning’ this Friday

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2019

This year Cancer Relief Gibraltar is celebrating Gibraltar’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27 at the Calpe Rowing Club, Europort Road from 10am to 1pm.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a ‘cuppa’ with a sandwich and cake with friends and family and help raise funds in one of the charity’s major fund-raising events.

“There are so many in the community who suffer from cancer and need our help,” the charity said in a statement.

“Last year the Cancer Relief Centre supported 340 people (patients and their loved ones). Our services include Nurse and GHA GP Clinics, Day Support, Complementary Therapies, our wig service “Headsmart”, Pampering, Counselling, Talk Therapy, our Hospice at Home Nursing Service as well as a Financial Assistance scheme.”

Cancer Relief’s goal is to make sure that no one has to face cancer alone.

For more information on Cancer Relief Gibraltar please visit our website, www.cancerrelief.gi or our Facebook page ‘Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the Cancer Relief Centre’.
Donations can also be given on our ‘Just Giving’ page.

