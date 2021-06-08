Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Cancer Relief receives £10,200 donation

John Gordon, Group senior counsel Pragmatic Play, Karen Richards, Cancer Relief Centre nurse and Rowena Wallace, Fundraising maneger.

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2021

Cancer Relief has received a £10,200 donation from gaming company ‘Pragmatic Play’ to aid upcoming training costs for the year.

The donation will allow current staff to improve their essential skills and undertake specialised further education, allowing Cancer Relief to further enhance their quality of care.

"The pandemic has obviously put health issues into sharper focus – it is important not to forget the other health issues that can significantly affect people’s lives,” Julian Jarvis, Pragmatic CEO said.

“We appreciate the fantastic work that Cancer Relief carry out in our community here in Gibraltar to support patients and their families in times of great need." 

The charity has been growing steadily to meet the needs of the community, and this month welcomes several new members of staff, all of whom will require further training to best meet the needs of our service users.

Cancer Relief will be revealing more information about each course as they are completed over the coming months. 

Cancer Relief thanked Pragmatic Play for their generosity and support, which will ensure the charity provides the highest professional quality to the community.

