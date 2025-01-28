Cancer Relief set to mark World Cancer Day

Cancer Relief Gibraltar, in collaboration with local cancer charities, is hosting an awareness day on February 4 and a charity fun run on February 9 to mark World Cancer Day 2025.

“These events aim to raise awareness, foster community engagement, and support those affected by cancer,” said a statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The World Cancer Day awareness day will day place in the Piazza from 9.30am to 2pm on Tuesday, February 4. This event is being held with other local cancer charities.

“The event will have representatives from the above charities as well as a clinical nurse specialist from Cancer Relief Gibraltar, who will be available to answer questions and share valuable information about the support and services available,” said the statement.

“We will be showcasing the theme of World Cancer Day – United by Unique, which focuses on the fact that “Cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis—it’s a deeply personal matter.”

“Behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story - stories of grief, pain, healing, resilience, love and more.”

“That’s why a people-centred approach to cancer care that fully integrates each individual’s unique needs, with compassion and empathy, leads to the best health outcomes.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about services and support available, as well as the collaborative efforts of Gibraltar’s local charities in providing unique, personalised care and support for everyone affected by cancer,” the statement added.

The World Cancer Day fun run will take place the following Sunday, February 9 at 9am, starting in Casemates.

Participants of all fitness levels are welcome to join and take part in either a 5km run or a 3km walk.

The event will kick off with a fun warm-up session led by Puro Fuego Fitness.

“Participants will be able to choose which cancer charity they donate their registration fee to when they register to ensure everyone has the opportunity to support the cancer charity closest to their heart,” said the statement.

“This event is a celebration of community spirit and a show of solidarity with those impacted.”

To register for the Charity Fun Run, please visit www.buytickets.gi or sign up on the day.

For more information, contact Cancer Relief on 20042392 or via fundraising@cancerrelief.gi