Cancer Research UK Gibraltar raises over £104,000 with Relay for Life

The Gibraltar branch of Cancer Research UK has raised over £104,000 with the 24-hour Relay for Life this weekend.

The event began at 11am on Saturday at the Lathbury Barracks Sports Centre and participants took part in the ‘lap of honour’, a symbol of hope and resilience.

In teams people walked around the athletics track over a 24-hour period in remembrance of loved ones and in hope for those diagnosed with cancer.

During the evening a Candle of Hope ceremony was held at sunset with Philip Borge and Anthony Roper singing during the emotional event.

Each of the candles were dedicated to family and friends, and participants took a moment to remember their loved ones.

Donations are still being collected online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/relayforlife-gibraltar2025