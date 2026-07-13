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Mon 13th Jul, 2026

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Features

Gibraltar and the frontier through the years

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2026

This week the Chronicle looks back at Gibraltar’s past with image spreads of the frontier and how it has evolved over the decades. The images provided by the Gibraltar National Archives and taken by Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja show the changing landscape of Gibraltar, La Linea and the border. This comes as the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s relationship with the bloc will take effect on July 15, which will remove the physical infrastructure at the frontier.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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