Candlelight Carols on Strings

One of my favourite places to be is the Holy Trinity Cathedral before Christmas when the carol concerts warm your heart just like the mulled wine and mince pies do.

The flavours of musical Christmas on strings were beautifully captured by a string quartet concert arranged by Miguel Monge Magistris in a Carols by Candlelight programme which also featured three local singers.

The two nights were sold out as this event has become firmly established over the last two years.

The event is put on by Gibraltar Cultural Services and, for it, the cathedral’s centre aisle and altar front are made resplendent with candles, giving it a wow factor which takes your breath away when you enter the church. Add to that the special touch of mulled wine and a mince pie on arrival and the prospect of heartwarming seasonal music which transports you deep into Christmas time.

The string quartet featured Ignacio Avalos on first violin, Jose Miguel Herrera on second violin, Maria Jose on viola and Rafael Ramirez on cello, with Miguel Monge joining them occasionally on piano for the vocal numbers.

The programme consisted of seventeen carols, four of which were sung. The singers were Adele Caetano, Mya Gonzalez and Sophia Joyce. All three from GAMPA.

The concert opened magnificently with Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and The First Noel which were followed by Arre Borriquito, a traditional Spanish carol well known here that was magically brought to life by its clever rhythmic arrangement.

Jesus Born on This Day followed it and then we were treated to our first vocal by Adele Caetano. She sang an exquisite version of We Need a Little Christmas and was joined by Miguel Monge on piano.

Mya Gonzalez then walked up to the microphone to sing one of the best-known modern carols, Mary Did You know? The arrangement allowed for a violin solo before the middle eight and then there was a quiet piano tinkling, following the melody in the final verse. It was beautifully sung and Mya’s ending was passionate and sweet.

Jingle Bell Rock worked just fine in the quartet format without any electric instruments, the four musicians standing up to receive applause after it.

Ya Viene La Vieja sounded traditional to me and it was an elegant string arrangement that raised it up beyond its humble roots.

The treat of the night came next in the shape of a very young singer called Sophia Joyce who sang Do You Hear What I Hear? What a lovely voice and beautiful delivery she has. Someone to watch out for in future. The applause for her was louder and well deserved for the young vocalist.

Winter Wonderland and Silent Night saw the strings show their different colours. Bouncy, playful and plucked in a snazzy ending for the first one and mournful cello lines for the second tune.

Most of the arrangements featured key changes to lift the melody before ending and these embellishments also kept up the festive spirit in the music. The quartet were masters of their instruments and they sounded tight and precise at all times.

Adele Caetano came back on for Let It Snow, always a cheerful song which epitomises the winter season. Her warm vocal added a delicate touch to it.

John Lennon’s Happy Christmas (War is Over) and Rocking Around the Christmas Tree were both given colourful treatments by the quartet before Mya Gonzalez came back to sing again. When she did, it was for the majestic carol, Who Would Imagine a King?

The poignant lyric of this musical masterpiece was caressed by Mya’s vocals and she brought it to a very gentle ending. I was spellbound by this one.

Alegria lost none of its charm with the strings treatment. The traditional Spanish carol is a firm favourite with school children and that joy was captured and put to music by Monge’s exciting arrangement which explored the melody differently in the verses. Again, the musicians stood to received their well-earned applause.

Then, all too soon, it was time for the triumphant Oh Come All Ye Faithful - the last tune, which led to a standing ovation and a request from GCS CEO Seamus Byrne to Miguel Monge for an encore.

They reprised one of the swinging arrangements and Miguel led the audience clapping at various intervals throughout.

Some said it was too short. That’s always a good sign. Leave them wanting more and that means we will see them again next year.

I’m hoping that we do and congratulate the string quartet and singers for taking us into the spirit of Christmas.

Well done, everyone involved, in making this concert so special.