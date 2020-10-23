Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Capacity for language evolved at least 30 million years ago, scientists believe

By Press Association
23rd October 2020

By Nilima Marshall
The capacity for language evolved somewhere between 30 and 40 million years ago, scientists believe.

It is thought that building blocks of language began to take shape with the arrival of anatomically modern Homo sapiens about 200,000 years ago.

But researchers say the ability to understand relationships between words in a sentence – a key foundation in language processing – may have come from the last common ancestor of monkeys, apes and humans.

Professor Simon Townsend at the University of Warwick, who led the study published in Science Advances, said: “This indicates that this critical feature of language already existed in our ancient primate ancestors, predating the evolution of language itself by at least 30 – 40 million years.”

Prof Townsend and his colleagues examined language processing abilities in chimpanzees, humans and common marmosets – a Brazilian monkey.

The researchers wanted to see how primates process relationships between individual tones in a string of sounds – much like words in a sentence.

They did so by looking at words which are next to one another – known as an adjacent dependency – as well as words that are distant to one another – known as a non-adjacent dependency.

The team said that being able to process relationships between words in a sentence is one of the key cognitive abilities underpinning language.

One example they gave which highlighted this phenomena was the sentence: “The dog who bit the cat ran away.”

In this sentence, it is understood that is it the dog who ran away rather than the cat, a result of being able to process the relationship between the first and last phrases.

Dr Stuart Watson, from the University of Zurich, added: “Most animals do not produce non-adjacent dependencies in their own natural communication systems, but we wanted to know whether they might nevertheless be able to understand them.”

For this study, the researchers created “artificial grammars” – where sequences made up of meaningless sounds instead of words were used to examine the abilities of the test subjects to process the relationships between sounds.

They found that all three species were readily able to process the relationships between both adjacent and non-adjacent sound elements.

This meant apes and monkeys were able to track relationships between sounds the same way as humans, showing that this ability predates the evolution of language itself by millions of years.

The study authors wrote: “These notable similarities between monkeys, apes, and humans indicate that nonadjacent dependency processing, a crucial cognitive facilitator of language, is an ancestral trait that evolved at least (around) 40 million years before language itself.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Children enjoy outdoor interactive storytelling sessions

23rd October 2020

Features
Five ways you might be secretly sabotaging your immune system

23rd October 2020

Features
Royal Mint releases Christopher Robin 50p coin

23rd October 2020

Features
Prizes awarded at annual Scale Model Competition

22nd October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020