Captain of oil spill gas tanker arrested

The captain of a gas tanker involved in an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar on Tuesday has been arrested, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Heavy black fuel oil was spilt into the sea as the liquefied petroleum gas carrier, MV Gas Venus, took on bunkers close to shore off the South Mole on Tuesday.

The oil washed up on shore in Rosia Bay and Camp Bay, with the beaches closed as clean-up teams were deployed on shore to mop up oil before it was washed back out to sea.

On Tuesday, the vessel was detained by port state control and the Gibraltar Port Authority [GPA] and an investigation was launched.

The Royal Gibraltar Police is now also involved in the investigation.

The ship’s captain, 56, was interviewed and arrested on suspicion of a pollution offence under port rules.

Following the arrest, the RGP appealed for the public’s help for a Korean/English speaker who can assist with an ongoing investigation at New Mole House Police Station.

“This person will be paid for their time,” the RGP said in a statement.

It asked anyone who can assist is asked to call the RGP Control Room on (00350) 200 72500 or get in contact via their website: www.police.gi/report/seen-heard

“Alternatively, you can visit us at New Mole House Police Station and speak to us in person,” the statement said.