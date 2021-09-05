Captive breeding programme sees barbary partridge population flourish
Captive breeding of endangered species such as the barbary partridges has resulted in a steady increase of the population. The efforts aim to create a healthy population of barbary partridges in Gibraltar as the species are endangered, and the Rock is the only place in mainland Europe where they can be found. Vincent Robba, head...
