Car overturns on Prince Edward's Road causing road closure

A car overturned on Prince Edward’s Road this morning, with the road closed for two hours.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two parked cars were damaged and no others were injured during the incident.

The Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, GibElec and a tow truck were dispatched to the area and an investigation into the cause of the Road Traffic Collision is ongoing.