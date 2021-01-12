Care Agency carry out 96 support requests in lockdown
The Care Agency carried out 96 support requests since the reintroduction of lockdown measures as part of their work aiding the elderly and vulnerable during the Covid pandemic. The requests have included meals on wheels, shopping of basic items, collection of incontinence aids or prescription's, disposal of rubbish and introducing or increasing packages of domiciliary...
