Tue 28th Dec, 2021

Care Agency highlights ‘tremendous generosity” of donors this Christmas

By Chronicle Staff
28th December 2021

The Care Agency said it had received “extremely generous donations” to assist its work, including £20,000 from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.

The charity Kids Come First, which every year supports the Care Agency at Christmas time with gifts for children, has this year donated £3,000 for the benefit of all children in care and children in need in the community, who received additional Christmas presents thanks to this donation.

Additionally, the £20,000 anonymous donation was used to purchase hampers and pay for essentials and some extras that families could not otherwise pay for.

The donation made a real difference in their lives this Christmas, the Care Agency said.

“I am so grateful for these kind donations and their involvement with the Care Agency who can ensure that their generosity goes to the most deserving families as they are the ones who are known specifically to the Care Agency and who need the most support especially during this time of year,” said Health and Care Minister Samantha Sacramento.

“There will be families who are struggling and the Christmas holidays make those challenges even more apparent so this support will ensure that families get the essentials they need.”

