Care Agency hosts Festive Christmas Tea Party

The Care Agency celebrated its annual Christmas Tea Party at the Waterport Day Centre.

The event hosted by the Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas, was a heartfelt tribute to the local charities, individuals and non-governmental organisations that have been instrumental in supporting the Care Agency’s work throughout the year.

The festive gathering brought together representatives from numerous community organisations to acknowledge their dedication and collaborative efforts in assisting individuals and families in need, it also provided a platform to strengthen existing partnerships and pave the way for future cooperation.

The Christmas Tea Party highlighted the importance of collaboration and dialogue in addressing the diverse challenges faced by individuals and families within the community, providing an opportunity for attendees to share experiences, discuss challenges and explore innovative ways to work together in the future.

The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas, said: “The Care Agency looks forward to the year ahead and remains dedicated to strengthening the important relationships with charities and NGOs.”

“I am confident that through unity and shared purpose we can continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of many.”

In her address, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: the CareAgency’s is committed to nurturing these partnerships, which are crucial for creating a robust network of care and support.

“By working hand-in-hand with local charities and NGOs, the Care Agency continues to drive positive change and delivers meaningful care to those in our community who need it most,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.