Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 15th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Care Agency hosts Festive Christmas Tea Party

By Chronicle Staff
15th December 2024

The Care Agency celebrated its annual Christmas Tea Party at the Waterport Day Centre.

The event hosted by the Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas, was a heartfelt tribute to the local charities, individuals and non-governmental organisations that have been instrumental in supporting the Care Agency’s work throughout the year.

The festive gathering brought together representatives from numerous community organisations to acknowledge their dedication and collaborative efforts in assisting individuals and families in need, it also provided a platform to strengthen existing partnerships and pave the way for future cooperation.

The Christmas Tea Party highlighted the importance of collaboration and dialogue in addressing the diverse challenges faced by individuals and families within the community, providing an opportunity for attendees to share experiences, discuss challenges and explore innovative ways to work together in the future.

The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas, said: “The Care Agency looks forward to the year ahead and remains dedicated to strengthening the important relationships with charities and NGOs.”
“I am confident that through unity and shared purpose we can continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of many.”

In her address, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: the CareAgency’s is committed to nurturing these partnerships, which are crucial for creating a robust network of care and support.

“By working hand-in-hand with local charities and NGOs, the Care Agency continues to drive positive change and delivers meaningful care to those in our community who need it most,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Local company set to recoup funds after fraudsters swindle €1.5m

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Local News

Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Karl Ullger exhibits in Red Dot Miami Art Fair

15th December 2024

Features
Action4schools water well 106 marks cross-border collaboration with Xylem

15th December 2024

Features
St Bernard’s ‘Got Talent’

15th December 2024

Features
Poetry Competition 2024 Best Poem in the Spanish Language Soleda

15th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024