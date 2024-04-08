Care Agency hosts ‘Fireside Chat’ on family court proceedings

The Care Agency recently hosted an informative ‘Fireside Chat’ with the aim to empower social workers in family court proceedings.

Key speakers at the event included retired Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge, Leading Family Law professional Lorraine Armstrong and Director for Services, Safety and Standards Angelo Cerisola.

Throughout the event attendees listened to an exchange of ideas and practical advice from the panellists.

Ms Ramagge shared her perspective from her career, offering nuanced insights into the judicial process and expectations in family court proceedings.

Ms Armstrong, a leading family law practitioner, provided insight from a private law practice perspective.

The panel was moderated by Mr Cerisola who facilitated discussions and encouraged

audience engagement.

Attendees also had the opportunity to pose questions and participate in interactive discussions.