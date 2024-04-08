Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Care Agency hosts ‘Fireside Chat’ on family court proceedings

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2024

The Care Agency recently hosted an informative ‘Fireside Chat’ with the aim to empower social workers in family court proceedings.

 

Key speakers at the event included retired Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge, Leading Family Law professional Lorraine Armstrong and Director for Services, Safety and Standards Angelo Cerisola.

 

Throughout the event attendees listened to an exchange of ideas and practical advice from the panellists. 

 

Ms Ramagge shared her perspective from her career, offering nuanced insights into the judicial process and expectations in family court proceedings.

 

Ms Armstrong, a leading family law practitioner, provided insight from a private law practice perspective.

 

The panel was moderated by Mr Cerisola who facilitated discussions and encouraged

audience engagement.

 

Attendees also had the opportunity to pose questions and participate in interactive discussions.

Most Read

Brexit

Albares slams Schinas’ ‘very unfortunate’ comments on Gibraltar treaty talks

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry’s main hearing starts today

Mon 8th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP appeals for witnesses after suspected arson

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

Local News

Accounts of Govt-owned companies are transparency ‘fig leaf’, GSD says

Mon 8th Apr, 2024

Local News

New civil aviation laws pave way for Gib aircraft register

Wed 3rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail Inquiry gets under way ‘at last’

8th April 2024

Local News
Religious leaders call for unity amid ‘horror and compassion at pain and suffering’ in Holy Land

8th April 2024

Local News
RAF Rugby Union in week-long training camp

8th April 2024

Local News
Caitlin Rodriguez returns from Sussex Festival

8th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024