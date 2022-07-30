Care Agency implement contingency plans

The Care Agency has implemented contingency plans to safeguard vulnerable members during the water restrictions.

The Agency has been working closely with AquaGib, and has safeguarded its services to ensure that all its residential facilities are safeguarded.

Water has been procured for all residential facilities.

Care providers have been working with the AquaGib helpline (20073659/hearing@aquagib.gi) to identify vulnerable members of the community and to ensure that everyone is captured.

The Care Agency has reassured elderly and vulnerable already known to services have access to the help line and to water should they need it.