Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Care Agency implement contingency plans

By Chronicle Staff
30th July 2022

The Care Agency has implemented contingency plans to safeguard vulnerable members during the water restrictions.

The Agency has been working closely with AquaGib, and has safeguarded its services to ensure that all its residential facilities are safeguarded.

Water has been procured for all residential facilities.

Care providers have been working with the AquaGib helpline (20073659/hearing@aquagib.gi) to identify vulnerable members of the community and to ensure that everyone is captured.

The Care Agency has reassured elderly and vulnerable already known to services have access to the help line and to water should they need it.

Most Read

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Work underway to repair damaged pipes, but water supply disruption expected for at least two days

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tunnel fire extinguished, and temporary water pipe complete

30th July 2022

Local News
Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

29th July 2022

Local News
With fire under control, focus turns to investigation and lessons

29th July 2022

Local News
Businesses scramble to work around water disruption

29th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022