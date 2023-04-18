Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Apr, 2023

Local News

Care Agency launches ‘Living Out Loud Programme’

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2023

The Care Agency Therapy Team has launched The Living Out Loud (LOL) therapeutic programme for young people.

The 12-week-long programme will be held in the evenings from 5pm to 7pm at the Family Centre.

The programme works with young people, covering a wide range of topics affecting the current youth.

The programme aims to help establish motivation for future goals and develop healthy coping strategies.

“I am once again extremely proud of the team for this fifth therapeutic programme which has been developed and launched for the community,” said Giselle Carreras, Head of Service for Therapy.

“The team works with immense vocation and professional parameters in continuing to always monitor, identify and thus establish programmes such as these to ensure that our services continue to reflect the need for the community of Gibraltar.”

The first part of the LOL programme will address topics relevant to the youth.

This includes reflecting on family and personal relationships, boundaries, self-esteem, confidence and substance misuse.

This will then be followed by a variety of fun and sporting activities held in the local community.

Activities include the climbing wall, yoga, relaxation, art, Tai Chi and boxing amongst others.

The Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas, thanked the Care Agency for developing this programme.

“I am pleased to announce yet another new development by the Care Agency which will undoubtedly serve the young people of Gibraltar well,” Mr Banderas said.

