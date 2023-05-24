Care Agency receives Governor’s Award for Merit, recognising ‘quite astonishing’ service to community
The Care Agency on Tuesday received the Governor’s Award for Merit in recognition of its contribution to health and social care in Gibraltar. Members of staff from all areas of the Care Agency were invited to The Convent for a reception and to receive the award from the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David...
