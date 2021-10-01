Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Care Agency survey

Pic: PA Photo

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2021

The Care Agency has launched an online Satisfaction Survey to obtain the public’s feedback on the services provided by its Adult Social Services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the survey is to establish whether the support implemented was satisfactory as well as to gain any feedback with reference to suggested improvements.

“This information is vital to continue improving the care that we provide for the public,” said a statement from the Care Agency.

The survey is now open for one month and is available online at: https://forms.office.com/r/jsx8aLRm5H

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey but is unable to do so online, may call Social Services on 200 78528 and the survey can be confidentially completed for them by a designated admin officer.

