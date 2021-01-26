Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Care home residents make up almost a third of Covid deaths in England and Wales

By Press Association
26th January 2021

By Jemma Crew and Ian Jones, PA

Care home residents have accounted for almost a third of the total number of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, according to analysis of official data by the PA news agency.

More than 30,000 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate, provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

For the first time the ONS has released data bringing together the deaths of care home residents both in care homes and other settings covering all of 2020 and the first weeks of January 2021.

It shows that, as of January 15 2021, 30,851 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered.

Also up to this point, some 94,971 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales had been registered.

This means care home residents account for 32.4% of all the Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales that have been registered so far.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in care home residents has been rising in recent weeks.

A total of 1,719 deaths were registered in the week to January 15 – the highest figure since the week ending May 21 2020.

Most Read

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK Govt legislates to fast-track Gib-bound food shipments

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Warning of flaws in framework agreement, Azopardi says ‘safe and beneficial’ treaty still possible

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

RGP freezes £100,000 in fraud investigation

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Over 300 companies and organisations join forces to help resolve a humanitarian crisis on the world's ocean

26th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Importation of breeding livestock could halt unless ‘essential’ funding provided

26th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Supermarkets failing to act quickly on single-use plastic, UK report says

26th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Sharp increase in skin cancer in last few decades – UK study

26th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021