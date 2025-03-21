CareLink launches spring awareness campaign

CareLink has launched its Spring awareness campaign for 2025.

Partnering with nurseries and preschools in Gibraltar, each child will receive a small gift along with a card containing the charity's contact information.

The Shine Like the Star You Are campaign aims to connect with families with children up to the age of five, reassuring them that CareLink is here to support them beyond babyhood.

Nursery staff have been provided with a pack outlining CareLink's services, giving them the information to impart to families should they need the charity’s support.

Building on last year’s Summer Hide and Seek campaign in the play parks, this year's initiative seeks to reach many more families while brightening their day.

The charity thanked: Bright Start Montessori Nursery, Happy Feet Nursery, Jelly Babies Nursery, Just Like Home Nursery and Preschool, Little Harvard Nursery, Little Learners Nursery and Preschool, Loreto Convent Nursery, Parent and Child Society Gibraltar, Queensway Nursery and Preschool, Rainbow Nursery and Preschool, Rising Stars, St. Theresa's Nursery, Stepping Stones Nursery and Preschool, and The Treehouse Nursery for their support.

Anyone who wishes to donate pre-loved baby items or equipment to CareLink can visit their website for more information: carelink.gi/donate