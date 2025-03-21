Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

CareLink launches spring awareness campaign

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2025

CareLink has launched its Spring awareness campaign for 2025.

Partnering with nurseries and preschools in Gibraltar, each child will receive a small gift along with a card containing the charity's contact information.

The Shine Like the Star You Are campaign aims to connect with families with children up to the age of five, reassuring them that CareLink is here to support them beyond babyhood.

Nursery staff have been provided with a pack outlining CareLink's services, giving them the information to impart to families should they need the charity’s support.

Building on last year’s Summer Hide and Seek campaign in the play parks, this year's initiative seeks to reach many more families while brightening their day.

The charity thanked: Bright Start Montessori Nursery, Happy Feet Nursery, Jelly Babies Nursery, Just Like Home Nursery and Preschool, Little Harvard Nursery, Little Learners Nursery and Preschool, Loreto Convent Nursery, Parent and Child Society Gibraltar, Queensway Nursery and Preschool, Rainbow Nursery and Preschool, Rising Stars, St. Theresa's Nursery, Stepping Stones Nursery and Preschool, and The Treehouse Nursery for their support.

Anyone who wishes to donate pre-loved baby items or equipment to CareLink can visit their website for more information: carelink.gi/donate

Most Read

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Joe Gingell donates over £19,000 to Clubhouse from book sales

21st March 2025

Features
AB Magazine features Dubai-based Elaine Vasquez

19th March 2025

Features
Bronze qualifying adventurous journey

19th March 2025

Features
Magik set to release new album

18th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025