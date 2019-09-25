Caretaker Chief Minister Signs ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’

The caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, accompanied by caretaker Minister for Education and Environment Dr John Cortes, signed the ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’ this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

This follows the seminar ‘Diversity and Inclusion: The positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace’ held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday.

Also present at the signing were Founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs and members of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, Stuart Byrne (Chairperson), Karin Orsing (Vice-Chairperson) and Joanna Hill (Treasurer).

“We will do everything necessary in Education to keep to this pledge,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have already increased the time available for assessment by having full time SENCos and are training teachers to recognise and assist with dyslexia”.

“We are also committed to scan all our schoolchildren for dyslexia so that we can better support them in realising their full potential,” he added.

Mr Picardo stated he was delighted to sign the Made by Dyslexia pledge.

“It is important that as an inclusive society we value dyslexic minds and provide the necessary support for dyslexics to thrive,” he said.