Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Caretaker Chief Minister Signs ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2019

The caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, accompanied by caretaker Minister for Education and Environment Dr John Cortes, signed the ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’ this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

This follows the seminar ‘Diversity and Inclusion: The positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace’ held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday.

Also present at the signing were Founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs and members of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, Stuart Byrne (Chairperson), Karin Orsing (Vice-Chairperson) and Joanna Hill (Treasurer).

“We will do everything necessary in Education to keep to this pledge,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have already increased the time available for assessment by having full time SENCos and are training teachers to recognise and assist with dyslexia”.

“We are also committed to scan all our schoolchildren for dyslexia so that we can better support them in realising their full potential,” he added.

Mr Picardo stated he was delighted to sign the Made by Dyslexia pledge.

“It is important that as an inclusive society we value dyslexic minds and provide the necessary support for dyslexics to thrive,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Seminar focuses on positive impact of dyslexia

25th September 2019

Local News
Caretaker Chief Minister Signs ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’

25th September 2019

Local News
Training exercise –September 25-26 and October 2

25th September 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Archivist attends APEF Meeting in Helsinki

25th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019