Caretaker CM receives new PSOE MP

Caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met on Friday with new PSOE MP Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, the Mayor of San Roque.

Mr Ruiz Boix was elected to the Spanish Congress in Spain’s recent general election.

During the meeting, Mr Picardo thanked the new MP for his cooperation in helping to resolve the recent problems of movement at the border with Spain.

The two also reviewed the latest situation in the negotiations with the EU for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

“Mr Ruiz Boix expressed his full support for the continuation of cordial relations between the communities on both sides of the border,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.a