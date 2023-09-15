Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Caretaker CM receives new PSOE MP

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met on Friday with new PSOE MP Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, the Mayor of San Roque.

Mr Ruiz Boix was elected to the Spanish Congress in Spain’s recent general election.

During the meeting, Mr Picardo thanked the new MP for his cooperation in helping to resolve the recent problems of movement at the border with Spain.

The two also reviewed the latest situation in the negotiations with the EU for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

“Mr Ruiz Boix expressed his full support for the continuation of cordial relations between the communities on both sides of the border,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.a

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Car Care Centre seeks approval for renovation and expansion project

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Local News

Picardo and Azopardi clash on McGrail Inquiry and Andorra

Thu 14th Sep, 2023

Local News

Picardo puts Brexit centre stage as Gibraltar heads to polls on October 12 after ‘toughest four years’

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Local News

GSLP/Liberals outline plans for pensioner homes

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Albert Isola confirms decision to stand down ahead of election

15th September 2023

Local News
£600 fine for Gibraltar’s first e-scooter DUI

15th September 2023

Local News
Unite public sector workers vote in favour of Govt pay offer

15th September 2023

Local News
Balban confirms decision not to stand in general election

15th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023