Sat 24th Aug, 2019

Local News

Cargo ship suspected of drug smuggling released after search finds nothing

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2019

A cargo ship suspected of carrying a shipment of drugs has been released after an extensive search found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Law enforcement agencies boarded the vessel on Friday morning after it anchored in the Bay of Gibraltar, where it had arrived from Colombia.

Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police spent the day searching the ship.

“The joint search operation concluded late yesterday evening with nothing incriminating being found,” a police spokesman said.

“Once all the officers had disembarked, the vessel was allowed to proceed.”

