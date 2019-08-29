Caroline Abrines wins 'Our Gibraltar' competition
The Gibraltar Photographic Society held their 25th ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition to mark this year’s National Day celebrations. The exhibition was formally opened at the John Mackintosh Hall by the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, on Tuesday evening. The first prize went to Caroline Abrines for her photograph titled Castle Steps, meanwhile the second prize went...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here