Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Caroline Abrines wins 'Our Gibraltar' competition

The winners with Culture Minister Steven Linares and Stephen Hermida of the Photographic Society.

By Chronicle Staff
29th August 2019

The Gibraltar Photographic Society held their 25th ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition to mark this year’s National Day celebrations. The exhibition was formally opened at the John Mackintosh Hall by the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, on Tuesday evening. The first prize went to Caroline Abrines for her photograph titled Castle Steps, meanwhile the second prize went...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Tribunal upholds bullying claim against GHA

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Brexit

Queen dragged into constitutional row as she approves plan to suspend Parliament

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Local News

RGP recovers body at sea

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Brexit

Gibraltar’s ‘most important partnership’ is with UK, Picardo tells Sky

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Caroline Abrines wins 'Our Gibraltar' competition

29th August 2019

Local News
Callaghan marks 30 years in insurance with £30,000 donation to Calpe House

29th August 2019

Sports
Gibraltar will welcome Denmark next week

29th August 2019

Sports
Rugby makes known its push towards developing Touch Rugby

29th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019