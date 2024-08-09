Casemates Summer Party fun with music, dance, and family entertainment

Casemates was packed on Thursday evening as hundreds of locals and tourists enjoyed The Summer Party, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services this summer.

First up and entertaining the audience were local band Cedar who took to the stage before Transitions Dance Academy, Stylos Dance Studios and Yalta Dance Studios captivated everyone with their energetic dance routines.

Finally, DJ Wayne took the party atmosphere to another level as many danced and sang along to well known and loved songs.

There was also a dance and bounce inflatable which was enjoyed by the youngsters, ‘fake’ tattoos, face painting, inflatable darts board and football goalposts, with Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester presenting the event.

