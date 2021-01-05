Cases soar to over 1000 with 113 newly detected

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar has soared to over 1,000 after 113 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

The Gibraltar Government daily statistics revealed there are now 1009 active cases, of which six are visitors.

Including cross frontier workers the figure currently stands at 1086, equalling to 41% of the total number of cases since the pandemic began currently active, after 26 recovered on Tuesday.

Of the 93 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Tuesday, 42 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Overall, there are 2,232 people in self-isolation, 22 positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward and 8 in the Critical Care Unit.

There are 48 active cases in the Elderly Residential Services.

Monday night two deaths were recorded related to Covid-19, bringing the number of total deaths to 10.

A total of 126,894 tests have been carried out, of which 29,063 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.