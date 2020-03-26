Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Castle lit up blue in gratitude to frontline personnel

Photo by Cristina Cavilla

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

The balcony of the Moorish Castle was illuminated blue at 8pm tonight to show support for the members of Gibraltar’s essential services and healthcare professionals.

The illumination will happen every night at 8pm during the current coronavirus Covid-19 emergency.

It joins other displays of appreciation by locals when at 8pm in recent days, residents of several estates have spontaneously moved out on to their balconies to show their support with applause and cheers.

In addition, ships in the Bay have also been participating by sounding their sirens.

The UK also commenced something very similar as major sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings across the country were illuminated in blue at 8pm (UK time).

These buildings include Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Belfast Titanic Signature Building, and the National Theatre.

“During this current emergency, when so many of us are worried about the health of our friends and family, the best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to say a huge thank you to everyone who is on the front line in the fight against this terrible virus,” said the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

“We should also say a big thank you to the unsung members of the essential services who are looking after the infrastructure of our community during such a difficult time.”

“By illuminating the balcony of the Moorish Castle in blue, I encourage everyone to move out on to their balconies at 8pm each evening to clap and to shout their support for all those who are risking their own health to help others and to keep our community ticking over during these worrying weeks,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Stay home, stay alive,' Dr Garcia urges community

26th March 2020

Local News
Sir Bob Neill in message of solidarity to Gibraltar

26th March 2020

Local News
UK-Gib double taxation agreement comes into force

26th March 2020

Local News
Gibraltarians ‘caught up in crisis’ still trying to get home, Garcia says

26th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020