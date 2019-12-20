Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Catalan separatists win new legal victory for Puigdemont in top EU court

AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

By Press Association
20th December 2019

By Lorne Cook, Associated Press

The European Union's top court has said it wants a lower court to reconsider its decision to prevent fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from taking a seat in the European Parliament, in a fresh legal victory for secessionist politicians from the Spanish region.

Mr Puigdemont and former Catalan health minister Toni Comin appealed to the EU's General Court to overturn a Spanish legal decision effectively disqualifying them from sitting in the assembly despite winning seats in the May European elections.

The court rejected their request, finding that because the Spanish authorities did not include their names on a list of legislators sent to the EU assembly, "the applicants were not officially declared as elected".

However, the higher European Court of Justice said on Friday that the decision "is annulled and the matter referred back to the General Court to be re-examined".

Mr Puigdemont and Mr Comin have been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since they fled Spain in 2017 as some of their associates were jailed over a banned independence referendum in Catalonia. Spain has issued warrants for their arrest, but they have launched a legal appeal against the move.

The banned referendum, which came amid a police crackdown, sparked one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades and protests continue in the relatively wealthy north-east region of 7.5 million people.

The ECJ decision came a day after it ruled that former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, who is serving a prison sentence for his role in the banned referendum, had the right to parliamentary immunity when he was on trial.

The Luxembourg-based court said people like Mr Junqueras who are elected as EU legislators "enjoy, from the moment the results are declared, the immunity" to travel to and take part in parliamentary sessions.

After that verdict, Mr Junqueras tweeted: "Justice has come from Europe. Our rights and those of 2,000,000 citizens who voted for us have been violated. Annulment of the sentence and freedom for all! Persist as we have done!"

Most Read

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Government files criminal complaint against Spain's far right party Vox for inciting hatred against Gibraltar

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Housing Dept investigates 24 cases of ‘unlawful occupation’ of rental homes

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Julian Assange in court over Spanish surveillance case

20th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Dog recovers from emergency surgery after eating three feet of tinsel

20th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Gaming loot boxes should be legally recognised as gambling, say campaigners

20th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Bank keeps rates on hold but cut still on cards as growth weakens

20th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019