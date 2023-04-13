Catholic community observes Holy Week

On Good Friday, the Catholic community came together to observe the Stations of the Cross and Catalan Bay Procession.

The Outdoor Stations of the Cross, a traditional Good Friday event, began from Casemates Square and concluding at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Square.

The Good Friday Procession at Catalan Bay, took place at the Our Lady of Sorrows church.

The procession features the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows and another of Jesus in death, which are carried in procession along the Village.

This is the only procession of its kind in the Diocese during Holy Week.