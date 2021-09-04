Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cautious welcome as Covid infections drop in Campo and much of Andalucia

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2021

The latest figures from the Junta de Andalucía show that the risk of Covid-19 infection in Andalucia has receded to levels comparable to the end of July, before the latest wave of infections hit the Iberian Peninsula. Some health districts are moving towards normality, including the eastern district of the Campo de Gibraltar, and new...

