Cautious welcome from GSD to news of more BA flights

The GSD welcomed news that British Airways has increased their Heathrow service for the summer, but said Gibraltar still lagged behind other nearby airports such as Malaga which had “high levels of activity”.

In a statement, the GSD noted by way of example that easyJet announced recently that it was connecting the Costa del Sol with 15 destinations in Europe this summer and was reopening its seasonal hub in Malaga.

The GSD also pointed to other airline developments in recent years, including a Volotea service “which never took off”, the Wizz Air flights “which came and went”, and the Eastern Airways flights “which did the same”.

It added, however, that it hoped the summer BA flights materialise and that both this and other airlines would increase their services to and from Gibraltar.

“The GSD would give tourism the energy and priority it has been lacking for too long and ensure that Gibraltar is properly directed in this area in order to meet head on the competition it is receiving from other near-by destinations,” said GSD MP Damon Bossino.