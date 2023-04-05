Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cautious welcome from GSD to news of more BA flights

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2023

The GSD welcomed news that British Airways has increased their Heathrow service for the summer, but said Gibraltar still lagged behind other nearby airports such as Malaga which had “high levels of activity”.

In a statement, the GSD noted by way of example that easyJet announced recently that it was connecting the Costa del Sol with 15 destinations in Europe this summer and was reopening its seasonal hub in Malaga.

The GSD also pointed to other airline developments in recent years, including a Volotea service “which never took off”, the Wizz Air flights “which came and went”, and the Eastern Airways flights “which did the same”.

It added, however, that it hoped the summer BA flights materialise and that both this and other airlines would increase their services to and from Gibraltar.

“The GSD would give tourism the energy and priority it has been lacking for too long and ensure that Gibraltar is properly directed in this area in order to meet head on the competition it is receiving from other near-by destinations,” said GSD MP Damon Bossino.

Most Read

Local News

Eastside deal completed as TNG pays £90m and takes possession of reclamation plot

Tue 4th Apr, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Over 14 years later, Kingsway Tunnel opens

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Local News

GSD says promenade project bites into Eastern beach

Tue 4th Apr, 2023

Local News

BA increases Heathrow service during summer

Tue 4th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Navy’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ docks in Gibraltar

5th April 2023

Local News
Uni of Gib launches new environmental science course

5th April 2023

Local News
Eastside £90m premium ‘entirely sourced’ from TNG, Govt says in response to GSD concerns

5th April 2023

Local News
New facility allows for intensive care of critically-ill newborn babies

5th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023