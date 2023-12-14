Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Cavalcade appeal for trailers

Archive image of the Three King's Cavalcade. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2023

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee are in need of four trailers or 20ft flatbed lorries for the 2024 Cavalcade.

At present the committee confirmed that there are 11 trailer floats, five walking floats and four bands in the 2024 Cavalcade.

“However, there are four entities who would like to participate but are in need of a trailer or a flat bed lorry,” said a statement from the committee.

“The committee appeals to anyone who owns a trailer and can release it or indeed a flat bed lorry to contact the committee.”

The committee can be contacted on 57586000.

