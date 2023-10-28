Cavalcade committee calls for floats after several organisations pull out

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee is calling on the public to participate in next January’s event after a number of organisations who were due to enter have withdrawn with two months to go.

This has left the committee with just five floats, four of which are junior entries.

“The committee is therefore concerned and urging participation in order to be able to provide Gibraltar with one of the highlights within its social calendar,” the organisers said in a statement.

“After a two-year absence in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid restrictions, in 2023 we had a very successful event which was enjoyed by many.”

“We therefore call on businesses, housing estates, schools, clubs and even groups of friends to participate in order that we may be able to provide Gibraltar with this traditional event.”