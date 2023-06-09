Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CBF visits Cancer Relief Centre in grateful recognition of MoD support

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2023

The Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, paid a visit to the Cancer Relief Centre after being invited as a sign of gratitude from the charity for the support from the Ministry of Defence and its personnel.

CBF was welcomed by Karen Richards, the centre’s nurse, and members of the hospice outreach service and team.

Events like charity breakfasts with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, cake sales in Four Corners/Kings Chapel/Head Quarters, and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment providing the workforce to clean up the Centre's facade and entrance for the re-initiation of the facility when emerging out of Covid-19 have all been supported by MoD employees and their families.

During the visit, CBF was given a tour of the building and briefed of the services the centre offers.

“They recognise that receiving a cancer diagnosis is a life-altering experience and work to support both cancer patients and their families. For more than 30 years, the team has collaborated to offer the greatest calibre of care to our community,” said a statement from the MoD.

“As part of its ongoing involvement in Gibraltar, the Ministry of Defence will be delighted to keep supporting the Centre with any upcoming initiatives or flag days.”

