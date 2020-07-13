Celebrated CBS cameraman Bautista retires to Gib
After more than 30 years living in America multiple Emmy award winning and celebrated Gibraltarian cameraman Henry Bautista is ready to retire to the Rock. Retiring from the top CBS weekly arts and culture programme the ‘Sunday Morning Show’, he began as a freelance news cameraman running his own production company alongside his wife Terry-Lynn....
