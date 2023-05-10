Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th May, 2023

Celebrations mark King Charles III’s coronation

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
10th May 2023

Gibraltar celebrated the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, with crowds gathering in Casemates.

Crowds gathered before 11am with people wearing red, white and blue to mark the occasion.

A large screen was erected in Casemates and some bars and restaurants also showed the coronation on their television screens.

At home Gibraltarians also celebrated the coronation with their royal spreads.

Vicky and Winston Danino shared images of their tea party fit for royalty.

Two Royal Gibraltar Police Officers were also in Central London on Saturday to help police the King’s Coronation.

Dressed in their traditional tunics, PCs Mike Heap and Nathan Bamber-Gates were based at Parliament Square from 9am to 3pm.

The pair will join 29,000 police officers on the streets of the capital.

Mike, who has served in the RGP for seven years, said: “We are immensely proud to be representing the RGP and Gibraltar.”

