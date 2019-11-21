Celine Bolaños begins her Miss World journey
Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños set off to London yesterday for the Miss World 2019 pageant. The pageant will see over 100 contestants participate with the final set to take place on Saturday December, 14 in the Excel Arena, London. Celine Bolaños said goodbye to family and friends yesterday as she set off on her...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here