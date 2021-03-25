Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Mar, 2021

Local News

Central Hall refurbishment looks to building’s past

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
25th March 2021

The first phase of the refurbishment of Central Hall in the South District was unveiled by the Minister for Heritage and Culture, Dr John Cortes, at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Present at the unveiling was a team from Gibraltar Cultural Services who were instrumental in completing the refurbishment, including Seamus Byrne, Giovi Vinales and...

