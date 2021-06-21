Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming appoints Scientific Board

The newly established Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) at the University of Gibraltar has appointed its International Scientific Advisory Board.

The Board, whose responsibility is to support and guide the Centre’s scientific work, includes leading scientists in gambling research, addiction psychology and psychiatry, and neuroscience from across the world.

“We have appointed a cross-disciplinary selection of experts who are at the top of their particular field of research. It is their expertise and in-depth understanding of their particular subject areas that will enrich the quality of the research into responsible gaming and related areas,” said the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming’s Chair, Dr Zolt Demtrovics.

For her part, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda added: “I am delighted to see such high-profile scientists join the CERG’s Scientific Board. Its list of members includes some of the brightest minds in addiction-related research from across the world’s top academic institutions. It raises our profile internationally and will provide a robust scientific endorsement of the CERG’s research outputs.”

The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) at the University of Gibraltar is a multidisciplinary research institute that aims to study the many factors of addictive behaviours, with a special focus on gambling and gaming as well as to contribute to their effective prevention and treatment. For more information on the CERG and Scientific Board members, visit

https://www.unigib.edu.gi/research/centre-of-excellence-in-responsible-gaming/