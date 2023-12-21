Century-old painting restored in Fine Arts Gallery
In the Fine Arts Gallery, a century-old painting by Dutch artist Johan Hendrik Van Mastenbroek was restored by director of the Museo Cruz Herrera, Mercedes Corbacho. For six hours Ms Corbacho slowly and carefully removed 115 years of dust and grime, restoring cracked paint on the aged canvas. The painting called ‘Steam and Smoke’ features...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here