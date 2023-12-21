Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Century-old painting restored in Fine Arts Gallery

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
21st December 2023

In the Fine Arts Gallery, a century-old painting by Dutch artist Johan Hendrik Van Mastenbroek was restored by director of the Museo Cruz Herrera, Mercedes Corbacho. For six hours Ms Corbacho slowly and carefully removed 115 years of dust and grime, restoring cracked paint on the aged canvas. The painting called ‘Steam and Smoke’ features...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

21st December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’s Rendezvous What about the adults, Santa?

20th December 2023

Local News
Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

19th December 2023

Local News
Red Cross spreads festive cheer with Christmas deliveries

19th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023